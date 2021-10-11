The daily dose: October 11, 2021

#Brisk business, despite Covid: Festivities peak this week in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra and the shoppers are returning. Premium products are flying off the shelf, but middle-income families continue to struggle.

#Sputnik exports: Government now allows export of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

#Bi-lateral deals: India is racing to wrap up a clutch of quick-fire bilateral trade pacts by the end of March, as economic necessity spurs a shift from New Delhi’s usual go-slow approach on trade deals, according to a report.

# Family time: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of netizens while also impacting their physical health.

# On listen mode: Syringe makers get some reprieve on exports, as restrictions continue on select Covid-19 products.

