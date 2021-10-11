The daily dose: October 11, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
#Brisk business, despite Covid: Festivities peak this week in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra and the shoppers are returning. Premium products are flying off the shelf, but middle-income families continue to struggle.
Ahead of festivities, it’s brisk business for a few traders
#Sputnik exports: Government now allows export of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
India to commence Covid vaccine exports this month
#Bi-lateral deals: India is racing to wrap up a clutch of quick-fire bilateral trade pacts by the end of March, as economic necessity spurs a shift from New Delhi’s usual go-slow approach on trade deals, according to a report.
India does a turnaround on trade spurred by post-Covid economic reality
# Family time: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of netizens while also impacting their physical health.
Spending time with family, friends is preferred choice among Indians to cope with pandemic: Survey
# On listen mode: Syringe makers get some reprieve on exports, as restrictions continue on select Covid-19 products.
Podcast | We would not like to see Brand India being tarnished: Rajiv Nath
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...