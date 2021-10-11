National

The daily dose: October 11, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT Mumbai | Updated on October 11, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

#Brisk business, despite Covid: Festivities peak this week in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra and the shoppers are returning. Premium products are flying off the shelf, but middle-income families continue to struggle.

Ahead of festivities, it’s brisk business for a few traders

#Sputnik exports: Government now allows export of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

India to commence Covid vaccine exports this month

#Bi-lateral deals: India is racing to wrap up a clutch of quick-fire bilateral trade pacts by the end of March, as economic necessity spurs a shift from New Delhi’s usual go-slow approach on trade deals, according to a report.

India does a turnaround on trade spurred by post-Covid economic reality

# Family time: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of netizens while also impacting their physical health.

Spending time with family, friends is preferred choice among Indians to cope with pandemic: Survey

# On listen mode: Syringe makers get some reprieve on exports, as restrictions continue on select Covid-19 products.

Podcast | We would not like to see Brand India being tarnished: Rajiv Nath

Published on October 11, 2021

government health care
festivals and holidays
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
