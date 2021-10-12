The daily dose: October 12, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Covaxin inches ahead: The World Health Organization’s policy advisory group has completed its review on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The technical review now comes up. Much awaited decision for students and travellers.
Covaxin’s policy review completed, technical review coming up: WHO expert group
# Festivities and vaccinations: The vaccination drive was kept steady on Monday with 60.63 lakh doses administered ahead of the festival season. With the onset of the five-day Durga Puja festival, health experts have sounded a warning against mass gathering, and advised a further push to the vaccination drive.
Durga Puja festivities: Experts warn against mass gathering
# Molnupiravir, different takes in US & India: In less than a fortnight after announcing promising findings on anti-viral drug molnupiravir, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have approached the US regulatory authority, seeking emergency approvals for its use in treating Covid. In India, though, two companies have sought to discontinue trials in those with “moderate” illness.
Merck, Ridgeback approach FDA for EUA
# Pandemic opportunity: The Covid pandemic has been an adversity, but the adversity was converted into an opportunity in many sectors, including FMCG, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Group CEO and Director, FMCG, CavinKare.
‘Covid pandemic converted into opportunity in sectors like FMCG’
# Visually, India outpaces others in daily vaccinations:
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...