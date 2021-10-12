The daily dose: October 12, 2021

# Covaxin inches ahead: The World Health Organization’s policy advisory group has completed its review on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The technical review now comes up. Much awaited decision for students and travellers.

# Festivities and vaccinations: The vaccination drive was kept steady on Monday with 60.63 lakh doses administered ahead of the festival season. With the onset of the five-day Durga Puja festival, health experts have sounded a warning against mass gathering, and advised a further push to the vaccination drive.

# Molnupiravir, different takes in US & India: In less than a fortnight after announcing promising findings on anti-viral drug molnupiravir, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have approached the US regulatory authority, seeking emergency approvals for its use in treating Covid. In India, though, two companies have sought to discontinue trials in those with “moderate” illness.

# Pandemic opportunity: The Covid pandemic has been an adversity, but the adversity was converted into an opportunity in many sectors, including FMCG, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Group CEO and Director, FMCG, CavinKare.

# Visually, India outpaces others in daily vaccinations:

