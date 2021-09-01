The daily dose: September 1, 2021

# Yesterday, once more, India clocked over one crore vaccinations, its second in about three days. Over 1.25 crore vaccine doses were given on Tuesday, taking the total jabs administered so far past 65.18 crore. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-tuesday-jabs-count-tops-125-crore/article36212349.ece

# Back to school. In multiple regions, schools start up slowly. In Tamil Nadu, ninth to twelfth classes, and colleges reopen as scheduled on September 1. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/schools-and-colleges-to-reopen-on-sept-1/article36189149.ece

Delhi too reopens classes IX- XII today — but parents are more cautious and would like to assess the situation for a week before they let their children attend classes. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-states/article36216573.ece

Meanwhile, Telangana High Court has said that kids should not be coerced to return. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/dont-force-students-to-come-to-school-says-telangana-hc/article36210445.ece

# More from the States. Himachal Pradesh is being held up by the BJP as a model State where 100 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. BJP is in power in the hill State. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/himachal-pradesh-vaccinates-100-of-adult-population/article36207496.ece

# In Kerala, the rising Covid-19 numbers are on watch, even as a batch of students from the State tested positive in Karnataka and are under quarantine. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/article36216562.ece

# September also raises the hope of more of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine becoming available in India, as RDIF had outlined earlier. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/sputnik-vs-production-set-to-begin-next-month/article36209340.ece

# Vaccine redistribution falls short. Internationally, the slow pace of redistribution of Covid-19 vaccines from high income to low-income countries has been flagged by the former co-chairs of the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/vax-redistribution-to-low-income-countries-falls-short-of-1-billion-target/article36209295.ece

# And signing out, an explainer on how vaccines work in grown-ups and kids. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/what-happens-when-the-covid-19-vaccines-enter-the-body-a-road-map-for-kids-and-grown-ups/article36195418.ece