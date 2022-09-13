The Daily Dose: September 13, 2022

# USFDA inspections are back: The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the subsequent ease in travel has seen an increase in the pace of US regulatory inspections of pharmaceutical facilities in the US and other geographies, including India. But it’s still to touch pre-pandemic levels, finds a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report, based on data from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

# Audit oxygen shortage deaths: A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry to “audit deaths due to oxygen shortage”, especially during the Covid-19 second wave, in coordination with States to enable robust documentation of the mortalities.

# Modern slavery: The number of people in modern slavery, which could include both forced labour and forced marriage, rose sharply to nearly 50 million by 2021 globally from about 40 million in 2016 with the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, and climate change, disrupting employment and education and fuelling poverty.

# Pandemic opportunity: Uber, which entered the Indian market in 2013, will complete a decade of its operations next year. Chief of the ride-hailing company outlines plans, including how they “used the pandemic as an opportunity”.

# Used cars: Despite the pandemic impacting the automobile industry, the Indian used-car market witnessed growth and was valued at $23 billion in FY22. The demand for used cars grew across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, according to the Indian Blue Book report.

