The second half of 2020 will be better than first half: PM Modi

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
The second half of 2020 will be better than the first half of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured in his Mann ki Baat broadcast. The impact of surge in Coronavirus infection, economic downturn and geopolitical tension have created a sense of gloom and doom among many Indians.
The countrymen have no reason to be pessimistic, asking the people to be “rational”.
“During 2020, much of our conversation revolved around the global pandemic; the calamity that confronted the human race but, I have been noticing these days an endless topic of discussion among people is, “when will this year go by,”Modi said.
Referring to the recent confrontation in Ladakh, Modi stated, “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship…she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away.”
“Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India,” added the Prime Minister.
Paying a tribute to the martyrs in Ladakh, the PM said, “Friends, the entire country comes together in paying tributes to the bravery of our jawans who attained martyrdom in Ladakh. The entire country bows to them in reverence, with gratitude. Just like their family members, every Indian painfully regrets the loss. The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons…their sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power, the might of the country.”
“The resolve with which our jawans made the supreme sacrifice for the security of Mother India, should be the aim of our lives….and this applies to each and every one of us. Our pursuits and endeavours should be in the same direction…we should strive towards enhancing the country’s capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders. A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense,” said Prime Minister who referring to parents of martyrs who do not deter from promising to send (their) other young family members too, to join the army.
In this context, opting for local produce will help India become self-reliant, reiterated the PM even as he asked Indians to be careful as the Covid-19 lockdown lifts.
Referring to the lesser-cost indoor, traditional games prevalent in India, many of which are vanishing, the PM added that there is opportunity for suppliers and start-ups associated with traditional indoor games of India in a new and attractive avatar.
“Now that it has come to studying online, in order to strike a balance and also to get rid of online gaming,” grandparents must teach children the traditional games. “Herein, also lies a novel and a strong opportunity for our start-ups and even for our younger generation,” Modi said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
About 55% of the fund’s assets is allocated to large-caps and 35% to mid-caps
Strong domestic presence and respiratory opportunity in the US are key positives
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...