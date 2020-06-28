The second half of 2020 will be better than first half: PM Modi

The second half of 2020 will be better than the first half of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured in his Mann ki Baat broadcast. The impact of surge in Coronavirus infection, economic downturn and geopolitical tension have created a sense of gloom and doom among many Indians.

The countrymen have no reason to be pessimistic, asking the people to be “rational”.

“During 2020, much of our conversation revolved around the global pandemic; the calamity that confronted the human race but, I have been noticing these days an endless topic of discussion among people is, “when will this year go by,”Modi said.

Referring to the recent confrontation in Ladakh, Modi stated, “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship…she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away.”

“Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India,” added the Prime Minister.

Paying a tribute to the martyrs in Ladakh, the PM said, “Friends, the entire country comes together in paying tributes to the bravery of our jawans who attained martyrdom in Ladakh. The entire country bows to them in reverence, with gratitude. Just like their family members, every Indian painfully regrets the loss. The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons…their sentiment for the country, constitutes the true power, the might of the country.”

“The resolve with which our jawans made the supreme sacrifice for the security of Mother India, should be the aim of our lives….and this applies to each and every one of us. Our pursuits and endeavours should be in the same direction…we should strive towards enhancing the country’s capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders. A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense,” said Prime Minister who referring to parents of martyrs who do not deter from promising to send (their) other young family members too, to join the army.

In this context, opting for local produce will help India become self-reliant, reiterated the PM even as he asked Indians to be careful as the Covid-19 lockdown lifts.

Referring to the lesser-cost indoor, traditional games prevalent in India, many of which are vanishing, the PM added that there is opportunity for suppliers and start-ups associated with traditional indoor games of India in a new and attractive avatar.

“Now that it has come to studying online, in order to strike a balance and also to get rid of online gaming,” grandparents must teach children the traditional games. “Herein, also lies a novel and a strong opportunity for our start-ups and even for our younger generation,” Modi said.