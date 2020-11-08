Thermal power plants not responsible for foul air in Delhi: NTPC

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The shutting down of coal-fired thermal power units at NTPC Dadri since October has also resulted an opportunity lost in generating green power as the units also use agri-waste pellets as fuel, NTPC said in a statement on Sunday.
“NTPC Dadri thermal plant has developed the facility for co-firing of rice stubble agro-waste pellets. More than 8,000 tonnes of agro pellets have been fired in last two years and this has avoided stubble burning in almost 4,000 acres of farmland. The use of agro-waste pellets for power generation at Dadri station is helping farmers financially and also in reducing the carbon footprint of power generation,” the statement said.
“The irony is that all coal units at Dadri are under shutdown and the opportunity for generation of green power from agro-pellets is lost,” it further said.
NTPC said coal fired power plants have often been accused of increased pollution, which may not always be correct. The coal fired units of Dadri are closed since October, but the ambient air quality and Air quality index of the National Capital Region has been deteriorating day by day, it argued
The same units were operational during the lockdown earlier this year with practically no emissions. In fact, when it comes to emissions, Dadri coal units are amongst the cleanest not only in NTPC but the whole country, NTPC claimed.
All the units of NTPC Dadri power station are equipped with state-of-the-art systems to control emissions like ESP for particulate matter, Dry Sorbent Injection, desulfurization system for SOx emission and combustion modification for control of NOx emissions. Continuous Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station are installed for real time monitoring of ambient air quality.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...