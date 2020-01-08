National

Those who don’t have political existence are calling strikes: Mamata slams Left, Congress

PTI Kolkata | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

Students from Jadavpur University participate in a strike called by trade unions.   -  Debasish Bhaduri

CPI(M) activists stop a train in Jadavpur, Kolkata, as they participate in a strike called by trade unions on Wednesday.   -  Debasish Bhaduri

Hitting out at the Left and the Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that those who don’t have any political existence in the State are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing “cheap politics” of strikes.

Banerjee said that she extends her support to the cause of the strike, which has been called against the Centre’s economic policies, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, but reiterated that her party and government is against any sort of shutdown.

“We will not allow any strike in Bengal. Those who don’t have any political existence in the State are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing cheap politics such as strikes,” she said.

They have not engaged in any mass movement against CAA or NRC, neither in Bengal nor across the country, and they want to take a short cut by calling a strike, Banerjee said.

Published on January 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Centre seeks transfer of pleas challenging CAA in various HC to Supreme Court