Tamil Nadu announces total lockdown on Sunday

Tamil Nadu has announced a total lockdown on Sunday. However, autos and taxis will be permitted to operate at bus stations, railway stations and airports to help passengers, says a government press release.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased slightly to 29,870 as against 28,561 new cases of infection on Thursday.

However, in Chennai, it was the reverse for the third day, with the city reporting lower daily cases of 7,038 (7,520) and Coimbatore reporting 3,653 cases of infection (3,390).

However, 21,684 patients were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 1,87,358.

There were 33 deaths registered and 1,54,282 samples tested, according to health department data.

On Friday, a total of 1,22,169 vaccines were administered in the state.