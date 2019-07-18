TN CM announces formation of two new districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced the creation of two new districts carved out from Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli. This will take the total number of districts in the State to 35.

While Chengalpattu will be hived off from Kanchipuram to become a district headquarter; Tenkasi will be split from Tirunelveli to become a new district.

So far three new districts have been created by the government.

In January, Palaniswami announced the creation of a new district by bifurcating Villupuram district with Kallakurichi as the new district’s headquarters.

Both Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli districts were too large and there have been many requests from MLAs and general public to create new districts.

Collectors for the two new districts will be announced shortly, Palaniswami said.

R Sarathkumar, actor-turned-politician and former member of the Tenkasi constituency, in a tweet said, “Developmental projects will reach the deserving public faster and more effectively. I am personally happy as Tenkasi has been in my appeals to the former chief minister and the present chief minister for a long time.”