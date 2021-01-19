TN CM Palaniswami submits memorandum for PM Modi

Linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers, more air services for Tamil Nadu and financial assistance for the restoration of damages caused due to cyclones were some of the demands put forth by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

Palaniswami requested Modi to expedite linking of the Peninsular Rivers. The National Water Development Agency prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) Link as Phase-I project of the Peninsular Rivers linkage and sent it to the States concerned for their comments during March, 2019. He also requested the Centre for financial support for the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ programme to restore the sacred River Cauvery and its main tributaries.

“I request you to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti, to consider this project as a Special Project like Namami Gange and to accord sanction and extend financial assistance of Government of India for ₹713.39 crore sought by Tamil Nadu, at the earliest,” Palaniswami said.

On the Chennai Metro Rail Project, the State urged the Centre to sanction the revised project cost of Phase-I and DPR of Phase-II under the 50:50 joint venture partnership basis on the same pattern as Phase-I.

Palaniswami requested Modi to introduce evening flight services between the Chief Minister’s home town of Salem and Chennai under the UDAN scheme. He also urged the PM to direct the Civil Aviation Ministry to introduce direct flight services between Coimbatore and Dubai.

Tamil Nadu was ravaged by two successive cyclones ― Nivar and Burevi ― during the Northeast Monsoon 2020. This was followed by heavy to extremely heavy downpours in southern districts and coastal areas due to an unusual extension of the North East monsoon in the month of January. This caused extensive damage to crops. An immediate release of ₹1,200 crore for all damages may kindly be sanctioned, Palaniswami urged Modi.

The State also sought financial assistance for the Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park proposed to be set up near Chennai. It also requested the Centre to sanction at least two mega textile parks for the State.

Palaniswami also requested Modi to advise the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as well as the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to consider revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milling copra from ₹99.60 to at least ₹150 per kg for the current 2021 copra season, for safeguarding the interest of the coconut growers in the country.

He also urged Modi to instruct the Ministry of Defence and DRDO to expedite setting up of the defence industrial corridor, which will enhance the overall industrial development of Tamil Nadu.