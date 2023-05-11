In a major rejig in the portfolio of senior ministers in Tamil Nadu, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has been divested of the portfolio and given Information Technology and Digital Services. Industry minister Thangam Thennarasu will be the new finance minister and human resources management.

TRB Rajaa, inducted in the cabinet this morning, becomes the industry minister. IT minister Mano Thangaraj has been given milk and dairy development. MP Swaminathan, minister for information and publicity, has also given the additional charge of Tamil Development, says a release.

The rejig is following a shuffle in the Tamil Nadu Council of ministers with the induction of TRB Rajaa, son of former Union Shipping Minister and current Member of Parliament TR Baalu. The swearing in of Rajaa happened on Thursday at Raj Bhavan.