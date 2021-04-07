National

TN records 72.78% poll turnout

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 07, 2021

People removing gloves after voting in Chennai for the TN Assembly polls 2021   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Tamil Nadu Assembly poll turnout was revised to 72.78 per cent. On Tuesday, it was 71.79 per cent till 7 pm.

Karur district reported the highest turnout with 83.92 per cent, while the lowest was in Chennai with 59.06 per cent, according to State Election Commission data.

Tamil Nadu
