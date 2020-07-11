National

TN reports 3,965 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 11, 2020 Published on July 11, 2020

Tamil Nadu saw an addition of 3,965 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total number of infections to 1,34,226.

But, after 3,591 patients that were discharged today, the number of active cases stood at 46,410.

The number of patients died due to the infection increased to 1,898, following the death of 69 patients on Saturday.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,185 cases to take the total to 76,158. Of this, 56,947 patients were discharged to leave the number of active cases at 17,989.

Among the districts, Thiruvallur reported the highest number of infections with 346 cases followed by Madurai (277); Chengalpattu (237); Thoothukudi (175); Salem (136); Vellore (135); Kanyakumari (133); Trichy (128); Kancheepuram (119); Theni (119); Kallakurichi (102) and the balance was distributed among other districts.

On Saturday, 37,825 samples were tested, says a health ministry data.

