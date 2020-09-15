National

TN reports 5,697 more coronavirus cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

An additional 5,697 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 5,14,208.

After 5,735 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,58,900), the number of active cases stood at 46,806.

In the last 24 hours, 80,623 samples were tested. The number of deaths increased by 68 to a total of 8,502.

The number of infections in Chennai was 989; patients discharged - 1,530; deaths - 12 and active cases in the city declined to less than 10,000 to were 9,883.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 324; Coimbatore - 485; Cuddalore - 268; Erode - 135; Kallakurichi - 127; Kancheepuram - 198; Kanyakumari - 103; Nagapattinam - 111; Salem - 292; Thanjavur -160; Thiruvallur - 283; Thiruvannamalai - 189; Thiruvarur - 129; Tiruppur -262; Tirunelveli - 117; Tiruchi - 103; Vellore -134 and Villupuram - 134, according to the Health Ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.