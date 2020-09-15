TN reports 5,697 more coronavirus cases

An additional 5,697 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 5,14,208.

After 5,735 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,58,900), the number of active cases stood at 46,806.

In the last 24 hours, 80,623 samples were tested. The number of deaths increased by 68 to a total of 8,502.

The number of infections in Chennai was 989; patients discharged - 1,530; deaths - 12 and active cases in the city declined to less than 10,000 to were 9,883.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 324; Coimbatore - 485; Cuddalore - 268; Erode - 135; Kallakurichi - 127; Kancheepuram - 198; Kanyakumari - 103; Nagapattinam - 111; Salem - 292; Thanjavur -160; Thiruvallur - 283; Thiruvannamalai - 189; Thiruvarur - 129; Tiruppur -262; Tirunelveli - 117; Tiruchi - 103; Vellore -134 and Villupuram - 134, according to the Health Ministry.