TN reports 5,994 more Covid-19 cases

An additional 5,994 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 2,96,901. However, after 6,020 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, the number of active cases was 53,336.

For the seventh consecutive day, over 100 deaths in a day were reported due to the virus as 119 patients died on Sunday to take the total number of deaths due to the infection to 4,927.

A record high of 70,186 samples were tested today.

For the third consecutive day, the number of infections in Chennai was less than 1,000 at 989. After 1,061 patients were discharged and with 12 deaths, the active cases in the State were 11,654.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (397); Coimbatore (217); Cuddalore (146); Dindigul (131); Kancheepuram (393); Kanyakumari (127); Madurai (107); Pudukottai (139); Ranipet (219); Salem (165); Tenkasi (173); Thanjavur (155); Theni (360); Tiruvallur (396); Tiruvannamalai (222); Thoothukudi (251); Tirunelveli (162); Vellore (149) and Virudhunagar (193), according to the Health Ministry.