National

TN reports new 1,404 Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

An additional 1,404 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,83,319. After 1,411 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,980.

There were 10 deaths registered and 65,058 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 380 followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.

In Kallakurichi district, there were zero cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.