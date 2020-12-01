TN reports new 1,404 Covid cases

An additional 1,404 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,83,319. After 1,411 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,980.

There were 10 deaths registered and 65,058 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 380 followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100.

In Kallakurichi district, there were zero cases reported in the last 24 hours.