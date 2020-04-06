TN steps up fight against Covid-19; cordons off infected localities

The number of new Covid-19 cases declined to 50 today in Tamil Nadu as against over 75 cases reported every day over the last five days.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State touched 621.

Out of the 50 new cases today, 48 were participants at the Tablighi Jamaat event held recently in Delhi, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. “Our focus is now to go fullstream to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” she told newspersons. A 57-year-old woman who was infected died in Chennai today. She was the sixth victim of the virus, she added.

Nearly 92,000 Covid-19 positive people are being monitored under home quarantine, and another 200 in government hospitals, she said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged people to fully cooperate with the State government in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

With the number of Covid-19 positive cases spiking in the last four days, the State government has intensified its actions to curb the spread of the virus.

For instance, In Chennai, 37 places have been completely cordoned off following reports of Covid-19 positive cases there. It is initiatives like this that will help in containing the spread of the virus, he told newspersons.

“We are not trying to harass people through this lockdown and restricting movement of people. Since the virus is contagious, we are asking people to stay at home. However, some may get infected. If so, they should not hide the fact and voluntarily come for testing and treatment,” he told after holding a meeting with all the district collectors via video conference.

Staying home, and isolating themselves, if infected, is for their own safety, for their family members and for the society. People should understand this. Government can introduce the law. However, without people’s support, the law cannot be a success. “We can overcome Covid-19 only with your full cooperation. Please cooperate with the government,” he said.

In the Secretariat, present in the meeting along with Palaniswami were Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar; and other top State government officials.

The State government announced that it would take care of the medical expenses of workers involved in fighting the pandemic if they are infected.