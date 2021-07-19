TN to announce ₹28,664 cr worth of projects

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday will be announcing new investments, commencement of work for new projects and start of operation of new units in the State. A host of agreements will be signed in the presence of the Chief Minister MK Stalin and Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, among others.

There will be announcements on 47 projects, which will see a total investment of ₹28,664 croreand carrying the potential to create job opportunities for 82,400 people in the State.

This will be the first set of investment proposals to be unveiled by the state government since it came to power in April this year.