Top Telangana Cabinet Minister tests positive for Covid

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

A top Cabinet Minister in the Chandrasekhar Rao Government has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Reports suggest that swab samples were taken after the Minister developed Covid symptoms a few days ago. The Minister was rushed to a hospital after the sample was tested positive on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the State reported 983 Covid positive cases on Sunday with 816 coming in from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Four patients succumbed on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 247. As many as 244 patients were discharged.

The total number of cases were put at 14,419, with 9,000 patients being treated in different public and private hospitals. Some of them have been asked to undergo home quarantine.

With the number of cases growing significantly in the last two weeks, the Telangana government is considering re-imposition of lockdown for about 15 days in the GHMC area, which is home for about 90 per cent of all the positive cases reported in the State.

The State Cabinet is likely to be convened in the next few days to take a call on the imposition of lockdown.

