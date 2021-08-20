TPR scales new high in Kerala as it tests 17%

Covid Test positivity rate (TPR) continued to increase and inched closer to 17 per cent on Friday (16.94 per cent) on a relatively smaller sample base of 1.19 lakh even as the number of daily deaths on account of Covid-19 dropped to 99.

The cumulative toll is now 19,345 even as Thrissur continued to top the daily new infection cases at 2,795 for a second day on Friday with Malappuram (2,611) being relegated to the fourth position on the list after Ernakulam (2,707), Kozhikode (2,705), and Palakkad (1,528).

Hospital admissions drop

There are four other districts in Central and North Kerala reporting daily new cases of 1,000 or more. Number of hospital admissions has further come down to 26,952 amidst the runaway growth in new cases, suggesting predominance of breakthrough infections with milder disease. This could be as misleading, says PS Indu, Professor in Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thrissur. She cited analysis by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, that shows that 26 per cent of the breakthrough infections can be asymptomatic. The CDC has a rather large data set on breakthrough infections, and it is in the public domain.

Till very recently, people were at home. Not anymore. Asymptomatic cases may not be a big problem if people adopt strict Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” Indu said.

This also builds up a strong case for really high vaccination coverage, Indu said. A booster dose or a third dose is a long way off for countries like ours. “But I guess two doses are good enough. At least it can prevent a patient from developing severe symptoms and help avoid hospital admissions.”

Meanwhile, Kerala has administered more than 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccines as on Thursday, including first and second doses, Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday. Of this, 1.86 crore persons have received the first dose and 68.38 lakh both doses.

This means that 52.69 per cent of the population has received the first dose and 19.31 per cent, the second dose. At least 64.98 per cent of the of the population above 18 years currently eligible for vaccination has received at least one dose of vaccine while 23.82 per cent received both doses.

On Thursday, 2.71 lakh were administered the vaccine through 1,443 vaccination sites, both public and private across the State, the Health Department said. The State also received 5.79 lakh more doses of vaccine, including 4.80 lakh doses of Covishield and 99,390 of Covaxin.