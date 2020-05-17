Traders’ body disappointed with economic package

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Traders across the country have registered their protest against the Government for being side-lined in the economic package announcement.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has, on behalf of the 7-crore+ traders across the country, said the community is terribly upset about this step-motherly treatment.
CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, while expressing utter dismay said the traders’ body will seek the Prime Minister’s intervention in this regard.
The Prime Minister has on several occasions called the traders the backbone of the economy; even under troubled circumstances, the kirana retailers have proved to be corona warriors and ensured the supply of essential commodities.
The traders will be in deep financial crisis once the lockdown is lifted as they will have to pay workmen salary, interest and loan dues to the bank and settle other financial obligations.
CAIT expects at least 20 per cent (of the traders) to wind up their business and another 10 per cent that are dependent on the 20 per cent to close their operations.
“The situation is grim; the government has refused to handhold the traders. It is a pity that such an important sector of the economy has been over-looked,” Bhartia said.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...