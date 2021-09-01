A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, (TRAI)’s recommendations for low bit rate applications will enable better quality and cheaper satellite services, especially for IoT applications.
A low bit rate satellite link transfers the minimal amount of data whilst using limited resources such as a single-user ground terminal with a low transmission power, a small diameter antenna, etc. Low bit-rate applications are especially pertinent for Internet of Things (IoT) devices which many believe are expected to proliferate extensively in the new era of connected cities and devices.
In a span of two to three years, there will be ten IoT connected devices per person in the country, which will require low bit rate connectivity.
TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum said “These historic recommendations by the Regulator have generated tremendous excitement and enthusiasm in all sections of the industry, as they offer much-needed regulatory certainty to the sector, and are completely aligned to its critical needs. These impeccably balanced recommendations address the interests and requirements of all the stakeholders, across the digital communications as well as space verticals.” According to Ramachandran they would resolve the long pending issues of scarcity of Satcom capacity, significantly reduce regulatory costs, and would lead to increased efficiency in the delivery of services.
Also read: TRAI issues recommendations on ‘RoadMap to Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband speed’
IoTs are becoming embedded in every electronic device, from refrigerator sensors to electricity meters which need low bit rate connectivity to transfer data. IoT devices also have multitudes of applications in the rural areas, where many sparsely populated areas with important economic activities suited for IoT related services may not have terrestrial coverage or other forms of connectivity. Therefore, satellites can help bridge this gap by providing coverage to even the most remote areas via low bit-rate apps. For instance, IoT devices can be used for the purposes of smart agriculture, to aid the farmer in monitoring dynamic weather conditions, studying soil patterns etc.
In order to provide services in such a scenario, the regulator has recommended that different satellite orbits and frequency bands can be selected based on the requirements of the application. Satellite orbits can be generally categorized as GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit).
The regulator also recommended allowing service licensees to obtain satellite bandwidth from foreign satellites in all the permitted satellite bands in order to provide satellite-based services since although the satellite communication space segment is being liberalized by the government for the participation of non-government private entities, it will take time to have adequate satellite capacity available in India through domestic satellites.
According to a press statement by Broadband India Forum, permitting the service licensees to obtain satellite bandwidth from foreign satellites in all the permitted satellite bands to provide satellite-based services would greatly enhance capacities for catering to the country’s digital connectivity needs, which are growing at a rapid pace.
Anil Prakash, Director General, Satcom Industry Association India said, “It is a welcome move by the TRAI, and a pathbreaking one, which has an impact on low bit applications, but it will also have an impact on other satellite-based services later on. Sourcing of bandwidth through other foreign satellites is also an interesting recommendation as it brings forth bandwidth liberalisation.”
Pranav Roach, President at Hughes Network Systems India Limited, however, remains sceptical regarding the magnitude of the impact of these recommendations, “While this is a welcome move for people providing low bit applications to access any kind of satellite and frequency bands, players offering other types of satellite-based applications such as banking, financial, cable services continue to be restricted. If these recommendations are good for low bit rate they are also good for other applications which are equally if not more pertinent and should be extended there as well.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...