Hospital, tourism jobs bouncing back: Indeed

According to the data from Indeed, a global job site, jobs in hospitality and tourism are bouncing back in India. Job postings in the sectors were down only 58 per cent in September, against the 69 per cent drop in May this year, comparison with 2019 levels.
One of the sectors worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry saw job postings decrease by 49 per cent between March and August 2020, as compared to 2019.
Overall, job postings in August 2020 were down by 56 per cent, as compared to 2019. Job searches for these roles down by 44 per cent, as compared to 2019.
Job searches for tourism-related roles have been on the rise since May 2020, coinciding with the easing of lockdown measures across the country.
Searches by job seekers saw a 30 per cent increase between May and August 2020, even as job postings during the same period saw a drop of 21 per cent.
Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Despite the setback the hospitality industry has faced in light of the pandemic and its repercussions, it is heartening to see positive jobseeker sentiment towards these roles. With one in every eight jobs in India related to tourism, directly or indirectly, the sector is a vital contributor to the nation’s economy.”
He added: “With the government’s measures to ensure both the safety of its people as well as the wellbeing of its economy, it is the ideal environment to take stock of the challenges that the sector sees and implement sustainable solutions that will boost tourism in the long run.”
