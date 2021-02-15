Travellers to Maharashtra need to carry Covid-19 negative test report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Maharashtra government has passed an order stating all travellers from Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter the State.
The government has asked for a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before departure, the Times of India reported.
The order will be applied to all the passengers travelling by plane or train. Railway passengers are required to get tested within 96 hours before travel.
In case, people are not carrying a report with them, they will be tested at the railway station.
The Maharashtra government further maintained that those passengers who turn out to be coronavirus positive will be admitted to a Covid Care Centre. The expenses of this treatment shall be borne by the passenger.
According to an official cited in the TOI report, the restriction on travellers from Kerala has been imposed as a precautionary measure.
This comes as Mumbai installed its own mobile RT-PCR lab for coronavirus testing that gives results within 24 hours. The cost of such a test is going to be ₹499. Indian Council of Medical Research and Spice Health have developed this mobile service.
Maharashtra has reported 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 40 Covid-related deaths. This has taken the State's infection tally to 20,64,278 while the death count stands at 51,529, the health department stated as cited in the NDTV report.
