TSSPDCL inaugurates 100 kW Solar plant at Sangareddy; Freyr to solarise more offices

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) has commisioned a 100 kW solar rooftop plant at its Sangareddy circle office.

This is part of the Distribution company’s effort to promote and integrate rooftop solar across its offices.

G Raghuma Reddy, CMD, and Board of Directors, TSSPDCL, late last week inaugurated 100-kW solar plant at Sangareddy Circle Office.

Other TSSPDCL buildings across Vikarabad, Siddipet and Sangareddy are being solarised by Freyr Energy Services, a Hyderabad-based Solar PV installer. The entire project capacity is 590 kW.

These solar rooftop projects together are expected to reduce 393 tonnes of greenhouse emissions yearly and equivalent of planting 8,500 trees annually, leading to annual savings of approximately ₹62 lakh in their electricity bills.

Saurabh Marda, Co-founder Freyr Energy Services said, “it is greatly encouraging to see a power distribution company take the lead in recognising the importance and benefits of solar energy.”

Freyr Energy is amongst growing rooftop solar companies in India, with presence in Singapore, USA, Nigeria and Ghana. It has installed over 1,200 plus solar projects across 19 States and includes rooftop (residential, commercial, industrial and government), solar water pumps, solar petrol pumps and microgrids.