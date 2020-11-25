Twitter to show suggested Topic Tweets on users’ home timeline

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Twitter will now show suggested topics tweets to users on their timeline.
“Topics for you, right to you. We’re bringing suggested Topic Tweets into your Home timeline so you can easily follow the Topic for more content –– or let us know you’re not interested in it,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.
Twitter had launched Topics for users in India last month.
Twitter to warn users when they try to like a labelled tweet
The Topics feature is tailored for Indian users “making it easier for Indians to find, follow and talk about their interests”.
“Topics let people follow specific subjects of their interest, allowing them to see more content on these subjects on their timeline,” Twitter had said in an official release.
Users will see tweets from a range of accounts on the topics that they choose to follow. They can follow a particular topic on the Twitter app on Android and iOS. For this, they can select the ‘Topics’ option by clicking on the icon with three horizontal lines on the top left of the app. From there, they will see a list of ‘Suggested Topics’. They can tap the ‘Follow’ button on the topics that interest them. They can also explore a wider list of topics by clicking on the ‘More Topics’ option at the end of the list. Users can also find Topics to follow from the Topics Selector page.
They can also share a particular topic by tapping on the new share icon on the Topic’s page. It will let a user send a link to the Topic in a Tweet, direct message, or outside of Twitter.
