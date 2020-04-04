Two dead of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Working with pride, not prejudice
Two Covid19 positive patients died today in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll to 3 in the State. One Covid19 positive patient had earlier died in Madurai, while today one died at Villupuram and another at Theni, according to State government release.
In the morning, a 51-year old Covid19 positive patient, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi recently, died at Villupuram hospital.
In the evening, a woman died at the Theni government hospital, the release said.
Meanwhile, today 74 more people tested positive for Covid19 in the State to take the total number of cases to 485, said State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.
In a bit to restrict movement of people, the Tamil Nadu government has further reduced the timing of shops selling essential commodities during lockdown. The shops will be now open from 6 am to 1 pm, from the earlier 6 am to 2.30 pm. This will be effective from Sunday. However, pharmacies have been exempted from the restriction.
Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami warned of stern action against the violators.
Meanwhile, the State government has released a list of 110 private hospitals, including 13 in Chennai, authorised to treat patients with Covid19 even as the number of positive cases in the State is nearing 500. Hitherto, only government hospitals were treating Covid19 patients.
An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the government decided to include private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients to prevent the spread of this communicable disease.
The hospitals have been directed to follow the treatment protocol prescribed by the Government of India. They have been directed to send a daily report on the treatment given to the patients in their hospitals to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the Order said.
Out of the 74 Covid19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, 73 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. This is a 'medical emergency,' she told newspersons giving a daily update on Covid19.
