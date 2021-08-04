Two Mizoram ministers, home secy to engage in border dispute talks with Assam: Top official

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Three representatives from Mizoram – Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and home department secretary Vanlalngaihsaka – will be engaging in talks with delegates from Assam to find a solution to the inter-state boundary dispute, a top official said on Wednesday.
Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo told PTI that the meeting of ministers and officials of the two States will be held at Aijal club here at 11 am on Thursday.
Sources in Assam said the Himanta Biswa Sarma government will be sending cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to participate in the talks.
A festering border dispute between the two states had triggered a bloody conflict on July 26, leading to the death six Assam Police personnel and one civilian. Over 50 people suffered injuries in the incident.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that he was certain the meeting would help the two States arrive at a solution.
“Tomorrow that is 5th of August, 2021 representatives from Assam Govt. led by senior minister will meet representatives of Mizoram Govt. led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem,” he tweeted.
The two sides decided to hold talks to defuse the escalating tension following Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervention, highly placed sources said.
Earlier, on Monday, Sarma had announced on the microblogging site that he will send two of his cabinet ministers to Aizawl to broker peace.
Sarma’s announcement came hours after his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga declared on social media that he has directed the State police to withdraw cases filed against officials of the neighbouring State.
The Assam Chief Minister subsequently said cases filed in his state against Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal will also be withdrawn.
Meanwhile, the “unofficial” economic blockade, allegedly backed by Assam government, on National Highway-306 in Cachar district entered its 10th day on Wednesday.
A senior police officer in Vairengte told PTI that no vehicle has entered the State from Assam since July 26.
