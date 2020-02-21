National

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.   -  PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, his first visit to the national capital after taking over the reins of the state. The chief minister’s son Aditya Thackeray, who is a minister in his cabinet, also accompanied him.

The Shiv Sena chief will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP and the Shiv Sena had a bitter fallout post assembly polls in Maharashtra last year over the chief minister“s post.

The Sena later aligned with arch rivals Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

