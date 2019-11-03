Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP on aid to farmers and RCEP pact

While BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray fired a salvo at the BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement of Rs 10,000 crore relief for rain affected farmers. He also demanded that the Modi government must make its stand clear on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact.

Read more: Devendra Fadnavis govt approves Rs 10,000-cr relief to farmers, fishermen in Maharashtra

Thackeray visited Marathwada region of the State on Sunday to meet affected farmers. Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, he said, “ Farmers need Rs 25, 000 to 50,000 per hectare help. The government has announced Rs 10,000 crore (help). I feel this is very less (amount). Nothing is going to happen in Rs 10,000 crore. Immediate help of Rs 25,000 per hectare must be released without putting any terms and conditions”. He also demanded that the government must announce wet drought in the State.

Uddhav said that the Centre must come with the help if the State government is falling short. He said that Maharashtra has “blessed” Modi government during Lok Sabha elections and now the government must respond to the demands made by affected farmers.

Uddhav also questioned Modi government’s stand on finalisation of the RCEP pact between ASEAN and six other countries, including India.

“ India is going to sign RCEP. People must know what are the terms and conditions in the RCEP and what conditions our country has accepted. I don’t think the terms and conditions of RCEP have been tabled before Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or anyone has been given any idea about it. I demand that the Centre must inform the country about the terms and conditions, it has accepted” said Uddhav.

When asked about the government formation in Maharashtra, Uddhav said, “You will come to know in the coming days. Right now the need is to help farmers”.