UK delegation visits Serum to discuss collaboration, trade

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, and Liz Truss, United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade and MP for South West Norfolk

A delegation under Liz Truss, United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade and MP for South West Norfolk, visited Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday to discuss collaboration and trade.

“Met @adarpoonawalla at world’s largest vaccine producer @SerumInstIndia on UK and India collaboration and trade. They have made 100 million doses of the Oxford-AZ vaccine. Also making some of the 1.3 billion doses as part of COVAX to help vaccinate the Earth. The UK Kingdom is co-funding £548 million,” Truss tweeted after her visit.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trussliz and a delegation visit our headquarters @SerumInstIndia. We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India and the UK on manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space.”

SII will start rolling out the vaccine in the private-market post the government’s approval by April or May.

