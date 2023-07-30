Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK, proposes support the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, for an assessment study on electrolyser manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. This is part of the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India, a bilateral programme implemented by the FCDO in association with the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The FCDO is responsible for protecting and promoting British interests around the world.

At an event on Saturday, Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Nishant Krishna, Executive Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu, exchanged the document on the project.

The project will assist the State government in understanding the electrolyser manufacturing value chain, the possibility of indigenisation, the policy support required for enabling electrolyser manufacturing, and measures required for enabling infrastructure to create a robust ecosystem for electrolyser manufacturing. The project’s expected outcomes include an improved investment environment in Tamil Nadu and enhanced knowledge and skills in electrolyser manufacturing.

Through the Green Hydrogen Technical Assistance project, the UK will help Indian companies wanting to develop a framework for manufacturing electrolysers in Tamil Nadu, to expand the production of green hydrogen as a new source of power and heating in the state.

Transition to clean energy is a huge economic opportunity for India as well as one that would benefit the global climate agenda. Increasing the green cover, and preserving its fragile ecosystem while riding the road to becoming a trillion-dollar economy is ambitious yet achievable. The many complementarities between the UK and Tamil Nadu can pave the way for achieving global climate goals, the release said.

Hydrogen as an energy source is being touted as a fuel of the future. India has recently launched the Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹19,000 crores for the production of hydrogen and the manufacturing of electrolysers in India.

Tamil Nadu has attracted several leading investments in the manufacture of green hydrogen. The State government is assessing the entire green hydrogen economy and working on developing a green hydrogen policy in two months.