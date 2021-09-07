Unabated rains hit normal life in Telangana

Unabated rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of Telangana, with tanks and rivulets overflowing and flooding low-lying areas in villages and towns.

Over 21 places have recorded over 15 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Weathermen have forecast heavy rains in the next four days.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who is camping in New Delhi, has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Rescue efforts

Asking the officials of the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Revenue, and Electricity Departments to be on high alert, the Chief Minister directed legislators to coordinate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with 20 district collectors to take stock of the situation.

Asking officers to be available at the respective headquarters, he asked Revenue Department officials to shift the people in low-lying areas to shelters.

Heavy rainfall

While Bornapalli (Karimnagar district) reported 29 cm of rain, Warangal received 26 cm of rain, Karimnagar 25 cm and Kothagudem reported 23 cm of rain in a span of 24 hours.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Telangana,” the Indian Meteorological Department has said in a statement.

“A well marked low pressure area lies over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha with its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels,” it added.