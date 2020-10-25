Unfortunate that the Opposition has become directionless: JP Nadda

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
BJP chief JP Nadda, on Sunday, alleged that the Opposition has become directionless and has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and indirectly supported Pakistan.
“At a time when the entire country was celebrating after the abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi contended that injustice was done to the people in Srinagar,” Nadda said while addressing party workers in Rajasthan through video conference. He was speaking after inaugurating two BJP offices and laying the foundation of six offices in various districts of the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Opposition has gone directionless. It has started opposing the country in its antagonism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
The BJP chief said that party workers have the responsibility to support government initiatives to ensure that they reach the people as well as to engage the Opposition in political discourse by giving the right information.
Terming the agrarian reform laws as revolutionary, he said Prime Minister Modi freed the farmers of restrictions, and they can now sell their produce in any market. He said that the Modi government has worked to secure the country “on land and in air and water”, and referred to the development of border infrastructure that has facilitated swift transport of Army personnel and logistics.
Talking about the newly inaugurated offices in the State, Nadda said while others became a “party of a family”, the BJP was like a “big family” in itself. He appreciated the work done by the party across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.
Nadda also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state is reeling from corruption and lawlessness. He said that the state government lacks a commitment towards the people of the state, and the BJP should work to return to power in the next election.
