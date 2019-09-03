Unions urge PM not to corporatise Ordnance factories

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The three major trade unions in the 41 Ordnance factories, which recently postponed a strike, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to drop the plan to corporatise the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).
The leaders of the three trade unions — C Srikumar, R Srinivasan and Mukesh Singh — said in the letter that the panels which have recommended corporatisation have considered only the commercial aspect.
Terming the recommendations ‘imaginary’, the unions said OFB, as a corporation, will not be able to compete with the private sector for getting orders from the Army since the private sector keeps limited workforce and extracts 90 per cent of the work through contract workers.
“In majority cases, the contract workers work for long hours and are paid less than minimum wage. Government, as a model employer, should not encourage such type of open exploitation,” the unions said.
They claimed that the proposal to corporatise was to favour vested interest groups to get hold of the national assets available with the ordnance factories, including prime land of more than 60,000 acres.
“Instead of jeopardising the security of our country by corporatisation of ordnance factories, the government may formulate policies to enhance the capability of OFB to contribute immensely to defence preparedness and encourage OFB to achieve its established objective of indigenisation and self reliance,” the letter said.
The unions said workers areconfident that the Prime Minister, with a vision to achieve ‘Make in India’ in defence, will not destroy the ordnance factories by converting them into a corporation.
“We, therefore, appeal you to direct the authorities to retain the ordnance factories as a government department and formulate policies which can further strengthen the 218-years-old Defence Industry of our country,” the letter said.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...