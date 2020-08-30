Unlock 4.0: Metros to resume operations from Sept 7 in a graded manner

Metro services across the country can resume operations in a graded manner from September 7, the Home Ministry said on Saturday, releasing the Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

In this regard, the Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Also, all social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21. However, such limited gatherings require mandatory safety protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and availablityof hand washer or sanitiser.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatres) will not be opened. Also, international air travel of passengers will be prohibited except as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

The Home Ministry added that state governments and governments of the Union Territories shall not impose local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central government. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30, the Home Ministry said.

There will also be no restrictions on inter state and intra-State movements of persons and goods, the release added.