Unnao rape case: Family can decide if victim needs to be moved to AIIMS, says SC

The Supreme Court said on Friday that the Unnao rape victim’s family, which wants her to be treated at the Lucknow hospital as of now, is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS here.

The apex court took note of a statement made by senior advocate V Giri that the victim, who was critically injured in a road accident in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, is unconscious and on ventilator, and her family has expressed that she be treated at the Lucknow hospital for the time being. Giri is amicus curiae in the matter. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi accepted the suggestion and said the victim’s family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS.

The Bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, was informed that her lawyer, who was also injured in the accident, was taken off the ventilator but his condition is still critical.

The lawyer’s father was indecisive on whether to shift him to Delhi, the Supreme Court was informed.

The Bench gave liberty to the family of the victim and the lawyer to approach the Supreme Court’s secretary general at any point for moving them to AIIMS in Delhi.

The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into the car in which she was travelling with some family members and her the lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the accident last Sunday.