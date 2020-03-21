Uttar Pradesh announces ₹1,000 support for daily wage workers hit by COVID-19 job losses

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a financial support of ₹ 1,000 to daily wage earners hit by job losses due to the spread of COVID-19.

"A committee to suggest measures to plug the impact of COVID-19 has submitted its recommendations. According to the same, the state government is extending a support of ₹ 1000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of 20 lakh 37 thousand registered daily wage earners," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said.

"This amount will be accrued through labour cess," he added.

"Coronavirus is in the second stage in the entire country. Being able to contain it at this stage will be a message for the world. We are taking steps to contain the spread at this stage. We have adequate isolation wards in the state. Nine of the 23 identified Coronavirus patients in the State have been completly cured. Multiplex, cinema halls, malls, schools, colleges, vocational and technical institutions were closed. Unnecessary travel and gatherings have been discouraged or shut down," he said.

He said that this impacts the livelihood of daily wage earners. A committee to suggest measures to plug the impact of COVID-19 has submitted its recommendations.

"There will also be a financial support of ₹ 1,000 to 15 lakh street vendors of the state through the DBT," he said.

"Our government has also decided to aid distribution of ration cards to those who don't have them. Dues of MGNREGA workers will also be cleared this month," he added.