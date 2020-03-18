UP schools to promote students from Class 1-8 without holding exams

As India is grappling with the stage-2 of the novel coronavirus, when the epidemic starts infecting local people, schools in Uttar-Pradesh has decided to promote the students from Class 1 to Class 8 without asking them to appear for the annual exam, Times of India reported.

The state authorities have declared the promotion of students on March 18, Wednesday. The officials also mentioned that the schools in UP will remain shut till April 2. Competitive exams have also been postponed in the state.

The virus has expanded its footprint in UP as it reported another case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A junior doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU) tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of reported cases to 16 in the state so far. He contracted the virus while treating patients suffering from COVID-19.

The deadly virus is growing rapidly in India as the number of cases infected with the virus has crossed 145, with three death reported due to coronavirus. Globally, the number of cases has reached 198,736, and there have been over 7,989 reported deaths across 157 countries.

The Union health ministry on Monday activated a toll-free 24x7 national helpline number, 1075, to address queries related to the infection. The Centre has also invoked the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005 to contain the virus.