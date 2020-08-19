US delivers second shipment of ventilators to India to help fight Covid-19

The US has donated the second shipment of 100 “state-of-the-art” ventilators to assist India in its fight against Covid-19, according to an official release.

“We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response,” said US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

The ventilators were delivered by the US government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Government of India and the Indian Red Cross Society, stated the release circulated by the US Embassy in India on Wednesday.

“The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact, easy to deploy, and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus,” the release said.

In addition to the ventilators, USAID is funding a package of support that includes warranties and additional supplies required to operate these machines, such as tubes, filters, and other necessary components. USAID is also coordinating with the Indian government to enhance the capacity of the health facilities using these ventilators by facilitating setup, orientations, and clinical training for healthcare providers responsible for operating the machines, it added.

The first shipment of 100 ventilators arrived in India on June 14. Since then, the ventilators have been deployed to support the care of Covid-19 patients at the eight regional All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospitals.