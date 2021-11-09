National

US-India defence industry expo: Officials focus on securing supply chain in critical sectors

PTI Washington | Updated on November 09, 2021

The expo also looked at partnering for innovation in domains such as artificial intelligence and space

Senior defence officials of the US and India attended the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo that focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors like the semiconductor industry, the Pentagon said.

The expo was co-chaired by Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defence (DASD) for industrial policy and Anurag Bajpai, joint secretary (Defence Industries), it said.

India-US strategic partnership is a force for global good: PM Modi

It was held on Monday in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Areas of interest

“The November 8 DICF virtual expo focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and space” Department of Defence spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a readout of the meeting.

India, France to expand defence, security partnership

Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of undersecretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, delivered recorded opening remarks. DASD’s Salazar was joined in the discussion by Michael Vaccaro, acting executive director, International Cooperation, and senior executives of companies from the two countries.

Published on November 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

events
defence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like