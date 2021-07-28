US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Modi, Jaishankar, and Doval today

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in New Delhi on his maiden trip to India since assuming charge and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

Blinken is scheduled to discuss wide ranging issues in his meetings such as production and supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, easing of travel restrictions, boosting economic ties and shared interest in regional security and containing climate change.

“The visit will be an opportunity to further consolidate bilateral cooperation across a vast agenda. Issues like augmenting trade and investment, and tapping opportunities in healthcare, education, digital domain, innovation and security, will be important elements of the conversation,” sources close to the development said.

Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi Tuesday evening, has a full day of meetings on Wednesday, before he flies to Kuwait.

Blinken’s schedule

The Secretary of State is starting his day by participating in a civil society roundtable. He will then meet Doval followed by a meet and greet with the US Mission in India.

He will then meet Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting at noon followed by a working lunch. The two will present a joint press statement after their meeting.

Blinken will then meet the Prime Minister before concluding his visit and flying off to Kuwait.

In his discussions, Blinken may stress on taking forward the Quad vaccine initiative under which the US, India, Japan and Australia, have taken on the goal to produce at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the world by the end of 2022.

“India is likely to take up discussion on the current status of US plans of supplying Covid-19 vaccines to India for fast vaccination of its population,” the source said.

In the defence domain, both sides are expected to explore ways and means to deepen their collaboration. This will cover policy exchanges, exercises, and defence transfers and technologies.

“On the regional security situation, implications of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terror havens, will be part of the agenda,” the source pointed out.

Ways to combat climate change is an area that Blinken is likely to pursue and the two sides may discuss the potential for green collaborations as well as climate finance and transfer of clean technologies to developing countries, the source added.