Vaccination numbers decline for the second straight day

A significant decline was noticed in vaccination numbers for the second straight day and the country administered only 25,69,946 vaccine doses on Wednesday till 7:00 PM as compared with total doses of 36.51 lakh administered on Tuesday as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Cumulatively, India administered more than 33.28 crore vaccinations across the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, only 9,040 vaccine doses were administered as against the total doses of 2,607 administered on Tuesday. In Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the total anti-Covid shots administered stood at 23,377; 90,708; 85,263; 65,288; 58,812 and 14,914, respectively. In addition, in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Goa and Bihar, the total number of vaccinations administered stood at 38,995; 47,475; 18,625 and 28,727, respectively.

Also, in the North-eastern States, vaccinations in the range of 35,00-17,000 were administered on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government clarified that none of the available vaccines affects fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later on humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorised for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.

“..there are no scientific evidence suggesting Covid-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective,” the Health Ministry said.

It further reiterated that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has also recommended the vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.

The country’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 33.54 crore, as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 25.14 lakh vaccine doses at 25,14,153 administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.