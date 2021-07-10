National

Vaccine hesitancy must be removed: V-P

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 10, 2021

Venkaiah Naidu calls for a focussed approach to bust fake news around Covid-19

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for removing vaccine hesitancy among some sections of people. He has also called for a focussed approach to dispel myths and bust fake news around Covid-19.

Noting the effect of mental stress and fear among people, he said that misinformation on Covid-19 and vaccination were a matter of serious concern.

Releasing the book Kotha Kathalu an anthology of 80 short stories on Covid-19 in Telugu on Saturday, he felt that vaccination drive should become a people’s movement, he said that India had fared reasonably well in tackling the pandemic in spite of the huge population and lack of adequate health infrastructure.

The Vice-President pointed to the importance of mental health as a public health issue in the wake of the pandemic and the need to address it in a holistic manner. Highlighting the importance of consuming a balanced diet, he cautioned people, particularly the youth, against becoming addicted to fast food.

