Vande Bharat Mission: Planes carrying Indians stranded abroad arrive in Chennai

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
As many as 359 people arrived in Chennai early on Saturday from Dubai in two Air India flights as part of the government’s Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.
Among the passengers was a Tirunelveli-based woman whose husband died in Dubai. The body was also brought in the aircraft. According to the death certificate issued by the Consulate General of India, the 36-year-old man died of “cardiac and breath function failure.” Upon arrival at the airport, the woman headed to Sengottai in the southern district in an ambulance carrying her spouse’s remains.
While the first flight saw arrival of 182 people (151 men, 28 women and 3 children), while the second aircraft brought back 177 people (138 men and 39 women). The flights arrived in the wee hours of Saturday, airport officials and Greater Chennai Corporation said.
The stranded people hail from Tamil Nadu and they were working in the United Arab Emirates. On Friday night, a flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia arrived at the Tiruchirappalli airport with about 200 passengers.
On their arrival, nasal and throat swab samples were taken for coronavirus testing at the specially set up Covid-19 kiosks in the airport.
Authorities deputed several teams of health workers to screen and take samples from the returnees.
While one group of people were lodged in the premises of an educational institution in suburban Melakottayur, two other groups of men and women got accommodated in two hotels at Periyamet and Ekkaduthangal respectively. They will be in their respective places of stay for about 14 days, the authorities said.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...