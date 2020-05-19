Vanora Robots launches AI-powered product for hospital disinfection

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
Vanora Robots Pvt Ltd, a Mangaluru-based robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has launched an unmanned robotic platform to disinfect the rooms in hospitals, schools, etc.
Terming the robotic platform as a support system for the front-line fighters of Covid-19, Krishnan Nambiar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vanora Robots, told BusinessLine that that this fully functional unmanned robotic platform disperses high doses of ‘type C' ultraviolet rays to destroy the structure of bacteria, fungal spores, and many types of viruses, including various types of corona viruses.
He said that the best way to fight anything that is multiplying out of control is to destroy it quicker than it multiplies. When UV light is used in a particular energy, the structure of micro-organisms dies.
He said that Vanora Robot can disinfect a 140-sq.ft room in 4.6 minutes. During this period, the robot gives full visual access to the person controlling it remotely. It also constantly disinfects the floor it travels on.
He said that the specially designed wheels give it multi-directional path, and make it very agile and easy to control without any technical skills or expertise. Vanora Robot’s artificial intelligence keeps it safe from wall collision damage, in case of navigational error by the technician, he said.
Vanora Robots has already installed these robotic platforms in two hospitals — one in Mangaluru and another in Kanhangad, Kerala. One more will be installed in Udupi district soon.
He said that he is getting queries from various people, including from Saudi Arabia, for this product.
Nambiar — who holds an architecture degree from University of Madras, and MSc (IT) from the Scotland-based University of Aberdeen and MSc (Autonomous Robotics) from the University of York of England — said that experiences in architecture and AI helped him a lot in designing this product.
Though the schools are closed now, it is an area that needs to be focussed on in the coming days. He said many children come with complaints of common cold and fever. Schools should focus on disinfecting their premises to provide a safe environment to students.
In this regard, Vanora Robots is working on a model that can be used to disinfect schools also, he said.
Vanora Robots is a start-up housed in K-Tech Innovation Hub in Mangaluru.
