‘Very grateful’, says Delhi CM Kejriwal as Centre hikes Delhi’s oxygen quota

The Centre has increased quota of oxygen for the national capital, bringing respite to the city that saw acute storage of medical oxygen over the last few days in the wake of sharp surge in Covid19 cases.

“Central government has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to Centre for this”, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi said in a tweet. Kejriwal had on Tuesday flagged that the national capital was faced with an “oxygen crisis”.

His tweet came hours after Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had in a press conference appealed to the Centre to increase the daily quota of oxygen for Delhi.

Sisodia had also alleged that an official of the Haryana Government had stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Delhi currently had a quota of 378 MT. Although the city wanted the quota to be raised to 700 tonnes per day, the latest increase has been to a level of 480 tonnes, sources said.