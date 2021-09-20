Vi to expand network in AP, Telangana

Vi (Vodafone Idea Limited) has said it is going to expand its network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Circle.

“Vi will add about 2,000 TDD (time division duplex ) sites and also increase capacity in the existing 900 TDD sites across key cities in the two States by the end of December 2021,” a company statement has said.

This will help customers in Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Warangal and Guntur to experience better indoor voice clarity as well as download and upload speeds.

The company said the deployment of TDD sites will significantly scale up Vi GIGAnet 4G network strength and capacity in the two States.

“We are deploying additional capex and latest technologies to enhance network capacities for our current and future requirements,” Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Business Head (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka), Vodafone Idea, said.