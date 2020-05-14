Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers India begins transportation of Styrene Monomer to South Korea

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) has commenced shifting Styrene Monomer (SM) to South Korea.
"We have begun the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risks factors," the company said on Thursday.
The styrene chemical vapour leak in LGPI plant in RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam last week led to 12 deaths and hospitalisation of over 1000.
Subsequently, the state government ordered that SM from the plant should be shifted to South Korea, where LGPI's parent firm LG is based.
The status-quo of the plant remains completely controlled by all measures, ir said.
A team of technical experts from Seoul headquarters had arrived at LGPI plant on Wednesday.
It is currently investigating the cause of the incident and already supporting 'responsible' rehabilitation.
A special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes.
"We will soon set up specialised institutions to conduct surveys on health and environmental impacts and disclose the results transparently, " LGPI added.
