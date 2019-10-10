Wassup Laundromat service launched in Coimbatore

Chennai-based Wassup Laundry has partnered with two youngsters in Coimbatore to set up Laundromat laundry service in Kongu region. The first laundromat outlet was inaugurated at Saibaba Colony in the city.

“We will be expanding our reach by opening four more outlets in Coimbatore within the next 6 months,” R Balachandar, Co-founder, Wassup said.

Speaking on the sidelines of this launch, he said that laundromat plans to scale its network within Tamil Nadu to 50 outlets in the next 12 months and take this model to 30 cities across the country soon.

Balachandar is looking to grow this model through the franchisee route. “The response has been phenomenal. We will be signing up with 25 franchisees in the next couple of months,” he said.